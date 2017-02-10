Toronto’s TSX soars to record high close, Wall Street surges on Donald Trump news

TORONTO – The Toronto Stock Exchange’s main index soared to a record high close of 15,729.12 points, buoyed by energy, materials and financials stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index added 111.82 points to break the previous record close of 15,657.63 set on Sept. 3, 2014.

The index also set a new intraday record high, reaching 15,736.64 points, earlier in the day. That surpassed the old intraday record of 15,685.13, also set on Sept. 3, 2014.

South of the border, all three major New York indices broke their record highs set yesterday.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 96.97 points to 20,269.37 and the S&P 500 advanced 8.23 points to 2,316.10. The Nasdaq composite index meanwhile rose 18.95 points to 5,734.13 for its fourth consecutive day of all-time highs.

The rally comes after U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Thursday that he’d soon reveal the business-friendly tax plan the markets have been waiting for since his January 20 inauguration.