Canada
February 10, 2017 5:33 pm

Halifax marijuana storefront searches not ‘main concern’, but complaints investigated: police

Steve Silva

A jar containing marijuana, pictured on Feb. 1, 2016.

Steve Silva / Global News
Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say they’re not targeting particular medical marijuana dispensaries, but do need to address complaints about them.

“Currently the law is you cannot traffic drugs, and we’re aware of these storefronts. We’re monitoring the situation. It’s not our main concern at this point in time to do searches on these locations. However, if we get a public complaint, we will investigate,” said Const. Dianne Penfound.

Her response was to questions by Global News on Friday about why some dispensaries in Halifax have been raided, including one on Wednesday, while others have not.

She noted that police are aware that related laws regarding marijuana are expected to change in the future under the current federal government.

But the owner of Farm Assists Cannabis Resource Centre, whose storefront has been searched by police, said he’s concerned about how the searches are being conducted.

“There doesn’t seem to be any consistency in terms of the reasons for the raids,” said Chris Enns over the phone from East Chezzetcook, N.S.

Enns has had to appear in court following a search.

He added Halifax’s municipal government could work with dispensary owners to regulate the industry, as other Canadian cities have done.

“There’s absolutely no reason why Halifax shouldn’t be moving forward in that model as well,” he said. “It’s clear where we’ve been open and established in the city for three years that the city wants us. We’re a very busy business.”

He also questioned the financial value to the public in carrying out these kinds of raids and said more discussion is needed.

