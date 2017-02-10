North Carolina Man accused of tying up girlfriend ‘like a damn hog’ makes court appearance

A North Carolina man appeared in court Wednesday on a charge of kidnapping after police say he tied up his girlfriend in a garden shed during a domestic dispute.

Officers with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a domestic dispute at a home in Raeford, N.C., on Tuesday night.

When they arrived, police say the discovered a woman restrained with ropes in the shed behind the home.

“He was trying to hang me up like you do a damn hog, until the sheriff came and heard me hollering and let me go,” Tara Baker, the woman who had been tied up in the shed, told WRAL News.

According to Baker, she and Gary McNair, 52, were at McNair’s mother’s home Tuesday night when an argument between the two erupted.

“He had been out drinking. Been drinking and want to abuse me. And I told him I didn’t want him no more,” Baker told WRAL.

That’s when Baker says McNair became violent, dragging her to the shed and restraining her against her will.

“After his mother closed the door, this fool dragged me in the shed and had a rope like you tie a hog,” Baker said. “He had me tied here to my legs and put the (expletive) chain around me and was going to have me in the barn.”

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin told ABC11 that Baker had been restrained for approximately an hour by the time she was discovered by police.

Police have charged McNair with second-degree kidnapping. He is being held on a US$25,000 bond.