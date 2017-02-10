Winnipeg Goldeyes re-sign shortstop Maikol Gonzalez

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Goldeyes have brought back shortstop Maikol Gonzalez for a second season.

Gonzalez hit .256 with three home runs and 43 RBI in 100 games last season. The 30-year-old Venezuela product finished tied for sixth in the American Association with 75 runs. He also had the second most amount of stolen bases and walks in the league.

“Maikol had a great year for us on both offence and defence,” Goldeyes manager Rick Forney said in a statement. “I expect him to set the table and once again be among the league leaders in runs scored.”

Gonzalez has compiled a .313 batting average in six seasons in the American Association, good for fifth on the league’s all-time list.

The Goldeyes now have 17 players under contract for the upcoming season including a dozen from last year’s championship winning team. Winnipeg opens spring training on May 6.