Saskatoon Public Library renames branch after Freda Ahenakew

The Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) has renamed a branch located on Avenue K South after Dr. Freda Ahenakew.

Ahenakew was known as one of Canada’s strongest advocates for the preservation and revitalization of the Cree language.

“Even before her professional career took off, my mother was a strong educational advocate,” Dolores Sand, Ahenakew’s daughter, said.

“She inspired so many people throughout her life, and it’s heartening to know that her legacy will continue to live on through honours like this.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon Public Library wants people to read for reconciliation

Ahenakew left school in Grade 12 to marry, but returned at the age of 38 with her children to complete her high school education.

She went on to earn university degrees and was a professor at both the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Manitoba.

Ahenakew passed away in 2011.

SPL CEO Carol Cooley said renaming the library after Ahenakew is both proud and humbling.

“We’re so pleased to be able to honour the tremendous legacy of Dr. Ahenakew in this public and permanent manner,” Cooley said.

“It is particularly fitting that Freda, who was such a strong advocate and role model for both language preservation and eduction, should have a library named in her memory.”

READ MORE: Read for Reconciliation opens at Saskatoon’s Frances Morrison Central Library

The renaming ceremony had to be held at Station 20 West to accommodate the crowd.

The name change was prompted by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission‘s calls to action and is one way Saskatoon Public Library officials said they are responding to the recommendations.

The library is currently holding a read for reconciliation challenge and has opened a quiet space at the Frances Morrison branch that honours residential school survivors.