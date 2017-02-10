5 Montreal stories you must read this week: February 2

From inciting hate speech to a fight for better services for adults with autism, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

BreakBuddy

“If there was ever the quintessential entrepreneur, he was it.”

Wanna hang out? A student at Dawson College has created the “BreakBuddy” app, which tracks class schedules so friends can meet up in between classes.

READ THE STORY: Dawson College student designs ‘BreakBuddy’ app to make most of free time

Inciting violence

“Ideas can be debated, but inciting violence is simply wrong.”

A tweet by a McGill University student leader is being condemned by both students and Jewish groups.

READ THE STORY: ‘Punch a Zionist Today’: McGill University student leader’s tweet condemned

Sklavounos speaks out

“This time has been very stressful and very difficult for my wife, my children, my family and of course, for myself.”

Quebec politician Gerry Sklavounos is hoping to return to the National Assembly after being cleared of allegations of sexual assault.

READ THE STORY: Gerry Sklavounos to return to National Assembly after being cleared of sexual assault allegations

Hateful messages

“To go ahead and invade that space, which would be a safe space is really disturbing.”

A Côte Saint-Luc swim team has been the target of hate messages.

READ THE STORY: Côte Saint-Luc swim team target of online hate messages

Adults living with autism

“It needs action immediately. It’s urgent. It can’t just stay behind and not respond to anything anymore.”

Parents of adults living with autism are speaking out about the dire state of services after the age of 21.

READ THE STORY: Parents of adults with autism call on Quebec government to take urgent action

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau