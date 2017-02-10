20 Saskatoon-area co-workers win $1M Lotto Max prize

A group of Saskatoon-area co-workers have a million reasons to smile after cashing in their winning one-million dollar Lotto Max ticket.

The group of 20 had a winning Maxmillions ticket in the Jan. 6 draw.

I thought it said it was a $1,000 prize, and I thought, ‘Right on!’” Ivan Shewchuk recalled about scanning the ticket with a lotto app.

“But then I looked again and saw there were more zeroes.”

Shewchuk said he had to show his co-workers proof before they believed him.

“I started calling everyone, but they all thought I was joking,” Shewchuk said.

“I had to show them all a copy of the ticket to convince them it was true.”

The group has been playing together for about 10 years and they all agreed that the windfall will help make their lives easier.

There are two more million dollar prizes to be claimed from tickets sold in Saskatchewan.

Two tickets were sold in the province – but not in Saskatoon or Regina – for the guaranteed one-million dollar prize in consecutive Lotto 6-49 February draws.

The winning number for the Feb. 1 draw is 35435558-01 and the winning number from Feb. 4 is 35704321-01.

The winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim their winnings.