Saskatoon weather outlook: big warm up begins with strong wind

We bid farewell to the cold as we head into a warm and windy weekend!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Light snow ended overnight with mostly cloudy skies sticking around into the morning.

Temperatures were actually up around -11 overnight before falling back to -16 by morning with wind chill values down to -22.

Snow has eased off & we're left under mostly cloudy skies at -14 in Saskatoon. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/XDC7Uhi4dQ — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 10, 2017

-12 over this noon hour in Saskatoon with some sunshine poking out! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/tMh8SmxbJB — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 10, 2017

We warmed up to around -12 by noon with some sunny breaks moving in.

The mercury will rise up a few more degrees to an afternoon with a slight chance of flurries under partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around tonight with a slight chance of flurries as temperatures fall back into the mid-minus teens.

Saturday

-20 is what it’ll feel like Saturday morning with wind chill with cloud cover and some midday snow expected, associated with a weak low pressure system swinging through.

After it has passed by, clouds will clear out of the area for some afternoon sunshine as we rise up to an afternoon high in mid-minus single digits.

Moderate to strong winds at sustained speeds of 30 km/h with gusts into the 50 to 60 km/h range starting midday will help mix the warmer air down to the ground.

Sunday

An upper ridge of high pressure builds in on Sunday giving us a glorious, mostly sunny day.

Winds will ease back a bit as we climb to a daytime high around the freezing mark.

Work Week Outlook

The upper ridge of high pressure is fairly broad and as such should stick around right through next week, bringing in mostly sunny skies and daytime highs a few degrees above freezing each day!

This Your Saskatchewan ice fishing photo was taken at Buffalo Pound Lake by Chris Halliday:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.