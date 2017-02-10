Calgary lottery winner plans to retire after $1M windfall

A Calgary man who won $1 million with a December Lotto 6/49 ticket said the money will help him retire.

Clement Chan purchased his winning ticket at the Sandstone Pharmacies in Fifth Avenue Place, then checked it online after the Christmas Eve draw.

“I saw a lot of zeros, but I couldn’t believe it,” Chan said in a news release. “So, I called the phone number on the back of the ticket, and they told me I won $1 million!”

Chan said he had been playing the lottery for years but had never expected to win.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Chan plans to retire with his winnings and take a trip he’s always dreamed of.

“I’m going to go on an Alaskan cruise,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”