Walmart facing lawsuit over allegations bad food sold after Fort MacMurray wildfire

A proposed class-action multi-million dollar lawsuit has been filed against Walmart Canada stemming from allegations the chain sold potentially contaminated food after the Fort McMurray wildfire.

Calgary-based law firm Higgerty Law said it filed the suit at Court of Queen’s Bench in Edmonton on Feb. 3.

Alberta Health Services charged Walmart last month with 174 violations of the province’s Public Health Act; none of the accusations has been proven in court.

Higgerty Law said it is seeking damages for anyone who was not refunded for food that had to be thrown out — whether or not it was contaminated — as well as anyone who got sick.

The claim also seeks special and punitive damages and health-care costs.

Last May’s wildfire forced more than 80,000 to flee the northern Alberta city and residents were not allowed to return for a month.