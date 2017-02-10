Consumer
February 10, 2017 1:34 pm

Walmart facing lawsuit over allegations bad food sold after Fort MacMurray wildfire

By Staff The Canadian Press

A burned out barbecue is shown in the Abasand neighbourhood during a media tour of the fire-damaged city of Fort McMurray, Alta. on Monday, May 9, 2016.

Jonathan Hayward, The Canadian Press
A A

A proposed class-action multi-million dollar lawsuit has been filed against Walmart Canada stemming from allegations the chain sold potentially contaminated food after the Fort McMurray wildfire.

READ MORE: AHS: Walmart Canada sold food possibly tainted by Fort McMurray fire 

Calgary-based law firm Higgerty Law said it filed the suit at Court of Queen’s Bench in Edmonton on Feb. 3.

Story continues below
Global News

Alberta Health Services charged Walmart last month with 174 violations of the province’s Public Health Act; none of the accusations has been proven in court.

READ MORE: Maggots, fungus among things Fort McMurray wildfire evacuees find after returning home

Higgerty Law said it is seeking damages for anyone who was not refunded for food that had to be thrown out — whether or not it was contaminated — as well as anyone who got sick.

READ MORE: What happens to all the fridges thrown out after Fort McMurray wildfire? 

The claim also seeks special and punitive damages and health-care costs.

Last May’s wildfire forced more than 80,000 to flee the northern Alberta city and residents were not allowed to return for a month.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
AHS
Alberta Health Services
Fort McMurray
Fort McMurray walmart
Fort McMurray Wildfire
Higgerty Law
Public Health Act
Walmart
Walmart Canada
Wood Buffalo

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News