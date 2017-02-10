RCMP lay charges after man found shot in the neck east of Calgary

RCMP have laid charges against a man in connection to a shooting at the Siksika First Nation east of Calgary on Thursday.

Gleichen RCMP were called at around 3 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot.

According to the RCMP, paramedics found the victim in a vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Mounties have charged Charles Bearhat, 32, from the Siksika First Nation with 10 offences including assault with a weapon and possession of a firearm.

Bearhat has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.