4 Montreal Lake Cree Nation councillors suspended over corruption allegations

Four band councillors from the Montreal Lake Cree Nation have been suspended without pay over corruption allegations.

The allegations appeared in a news release posted on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation Facebook page.

The offences include deliberate misrepresentation of facts, attempting to destablize the band’s government and harrassing staff members.

Dirk McDonald, Roger Bird, Frank Roberts and Sidney Nelson are also accused of breaching their oath of office and disregarding band legislation.

None of the allegations have been proven.

A date for a disciplinary hearing has yet to be set.

The band is scheduled to hold elections on March 31.

Montreal Cree Lake Nation is approximately 245 kilometres north of Saskatoon.