Halifax’s Garrison Brewing releases new Star Trek-themed beer ‘worth dying for’

There’s a new ale produced by a Halifax brewing company that it hopes will go where no beer has gone before.

On Friday, Garrison Brewing said it had released its fourth Star Trek-themed craft beer to continue its commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the popular TV franchise.

Known as “Red Shirt Ale,” the company says in a release the craft beer honours the men and women in Starfleet who wear the “doomed” red uniform through an “other-worldly” American Red. For those not familiar with the franchise, officers wearing red shirts typically meet their end shortly after they’re introduced.

“We wanted to make a beer that was fun, tasty and ‘engaging’ to drink in collaboration with the Federation of Beer,” Garrison Brewing president Brian Titus said in a release, referring to the distributors of officially licenced Star Trek beer.

According to the Federation’s website, its “Prime Directive is to produce high quality craft beer … and to unite both Star Trek and craft beer fans.” The Federation also works to honour the creator of Star Trek, Gene Roddenberry.

The beer, described as “a beer worth dying for” is available at Garrison Brewing, NSLC and private stores, and also in New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Manitoba and Alberta.