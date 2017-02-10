Winnipeg man charged with possession, selling child pornography

A 69-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with possession of child pornography after a lengthy police investigation.

As a result of the investigation with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE), officers identified a Transcona resident as having uploaded child sexual abuse imagery from a known chat room site.

The image was first reported to police and members of the ICE unit launched the investigation.

On Feb. 8, officers attended to a residence in the Transcona area and executed a search warrant.

Donald Miller has been charged with possession of child pornography. He’s also been charged with importing, distributing and selling child pornography.

He remains in custody