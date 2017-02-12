How to deal with Trump? ‘Accentuate the positive’ says former ambassador

He may not have supported Donald Trump‘s nomination as the Republican Party’s presidential candidate last year, but a former U.S. ambassador to Canada says he’s been impressed by the president’s performance so far.

“I’ve been very pleased,” said David Wilkins as he joined Vassy Kapelos in The West Block.

“I think all Americans want to see action. You’ve got a Republican president, a Republican House and a Republican Senate. And what you’ve seen in the first three weeks of the Trump administration is almost non-stop activity and energy and getting things done.”

Wilkins tread carefully when asked how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should prepare as he gets set to sit down with Trump for the first time on Monday in Washington.

Wilkins said it will be critical for Trudeau to “accentuate the positive” with the president and try to build consensus, in spite of any ideological differences they may have.

With Trump, he explained, that means focusing on things like economic growth, jobs and trade.

While the president has repeatedly promised to renegotiate NAFTA, Wilkins said that as a business-minded leader, Trump also likely recognizes that trade with Canada isn’t lopsided, and it puts food on the table for millions of Americans.

“I think his administration is actually going to be very positive and very beneficial for Canada in the long run,” said Wilkins, who was in the room for the first meeting of former prime minister Stephen Harper and former U.S. president George W. Bush in 2006.

“I would respectfully ask everyone not to jump to conclusions, don’t pre-judge … I think personal relationships at the top matter, and this is a good opportunity for both your prime minister and our president to develop a good relationship.”

