Traffic offences up in 2016: Saskatoon police report

Traffic offences were up last year in Saskatoon from 2015 according to a report from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) combined traffic unit.

The report said 533 more tickets were issued in the city by the unit in 2016, rising from 3,806 to 4,339.

Overall, the unit handed out 11,109 tickets in 2016 when taking into account all activities the SPS took part in with the RCMP Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), which covers the central regions of the province.

This was down slightly from the 12,419 summary offence tickets issued in 2015.

The biggest spike was for unregistered motor vehicles, with 1,071 tickets issued compared to 308 in 2015.

Tickets for driving a vehicle while suspended were also up, from 154 in 2015 to 402 last year.

One positive is the number of tickets issued for using an electronic device while driving. Police handed out 467 tickets in 2016, down from 542 the previous year.

Speeding infractions were also down, with 5,883 tickets issued in 2016 compared to 8,666 in 2015.

The unit also took part in road projects including Christmas sobriety checks and May long weekend checks.

The combined traffic services is a program between SPS and the RCMP to improve road safety.

The report will be presented to the Saskatoon police commission next week.