February 10, 2017 10:45 am

Edmonton’s unemployment climbs for a second straight month: StatsCan

Slav-Kornik By Web Producer  Global News

A job fair in Edmonton Wednesday, April 6, 2016 drew in hundreds of people seeking employment.

Quinn Ohler, Global News
Edmonton’s unemployment is continuing to increase.

Statistics Canada released its employment numbers for January which showed Edmonton’s unemployment climbed to 8.1 per cent. It’s the second straight month the number has increased in Alberta’s capital.

In December, it was at 7.5 per cent and 6.9 per cent in both November and October.

Alberta’s unemployment rate stayed relatively steady at 8.8 per cent. It’s been between 8.6 and 8.8 per cent since September.

While the province’s unemployment rate was relatively unchanged in January from the previous numbers, Alberta lost 24,000 jobs, but it was offset by a gain of 25,000 jobs.

Nationally, 48,300 jobs were gained last month because of a surge in part-time and private-sector work.

Statistics Canada’s employment survey for January shows an increase of 32,400 part-time positions and a gain of 15,800 jobs in the more-desirable category of full-time work.

Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 6.8 per cent from 6.9 per cent in December.

