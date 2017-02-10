28th annual Canadian Birkebeiner Ski Festival kicks off

After forcing last year’s cancellation due to warm weather, it looks like Mother Nature may be a bit more cooperative this February for the Canadian Birkebeiner Ski Festival. The 28th annual cross-country skiing event kicks off Friday with the opening ceremony.

The event showcases the best in Canadian cross-country skiing and takes place the second Saturday in February every year.

“There’s lots going on that day,” Organizer Leandra Grenier-Green explained on Global News Morning. “We have a variety of events – lots for families, and it goes up to competitive events. Lots of fun and excitement. We have a Viking feast also.”

The Canadian Birkebeiner takes place east of Edmonton. It features races in varying lengths, with the furthest being a 55-kilometre course from the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village, along the east edge of Elk Island National Park and to the Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area.

“The Birkie is traditionally named after the Birkebeiner soldiers who rescued the infant king and carried him 55 kilometres to safety, so that’s the 55 kilometre race and it takes a lot,” Birkie coordinator Allen Jacobson explained. “I suspect those people are in pretty good shape.”

There’s also 31 and 13-kilometre courses, and shorter routes for beginners and children.

“There’s courses out there for everyone. You pick and choose your level of shape and competitiveness and ability,” Jacobson said.

As of last week there were about 500 people registered, but organizers expected plenty of last-minute registrations.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Strathcona Community Centre (401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park, AB) in the Agora Room, at 11:45 a.m.