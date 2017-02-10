Seth Meyers calls out Donald Trump’s silence on Quebec mosque shooting

Late Night host Seth Meyers finds it odd that U.S. President Donald Trump shares his thoughts about almost everything on his personal Twitter account, but he never addressed the Quebec mosque shooting.

The attack on the centre happened around 8 p.m. Jan.29 when university student Alexandre Bissonnette allegedly walked into the mosque and opened fire during evening prayers.

Meyers wondered why Trump didn’t offer his condolences for the six lives taken, but he was even more confused by the White House explanation for the silence.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday that Trump “doesn’t tweet about everything,” but on Tuesday’s Late Night episode, Meyers begged to differ.

“It sure feels like he does!” Meyers said during the latest edition of A Closer Look, while examining a long list of subjects Trump has tweeted about.

Meyers had time to make a drink while he presented a list of things Trump has taken time to tweet about, including the musical Hamilton, Meryl Streep, The New Celebrity Apprentice, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s relationship, Katy Perry and Russell Brand’s relationship and people who drink Diet Coke.

Trump had found time to tweet an attack against Nordstrom, which was cutting back on his daughter, Ivanka’s clothing line, minutes after his daily intelligence briefing.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

“Another worrisome thing about Trump’s tweet is that it was written at 10:51 a.m., but according to the president’s daily schedule, he was supposed to be receiving his daily intelligence briefing at 10:30 a.m.,” Meyers said. “So, is Trump skipping out on an intelligence briefing to tweet about his daughter’s business?”

White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, stated that the president had attacked the retailer on his free time — but Meyers said that posed other questions.

“OK, but here’s my question: why was he free when that happened? Did the briefing really take less than twenty minutes?” Meyers said. “I feel like the president’s daily intelligence briefing should take longer than an episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ Also, if he was tweeting about Nordstrom right after the briefing, something tells me he wasn’t totally focused during the briefing.”

