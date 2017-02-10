Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan making announcement Friday at GDLS

Canada’s Defence Minister will use a trip to London to announce upgrades to the nation’s army vehicles.

According to a release sent out on Thursday, Harjit Sajjan will be at General Dynamics Land Systems Friday morning to make an announcement regarding the Light Armoured Vehicle III Upgrade Project.

The release states the project demonstrates Canada’s commitment to supporting the armed forces, but doesn’t make it clear if Sajjan will announce new spending.

General Dynamics was awarded a $133-million contract by the federal government four years ago to retrofit 66 light-armoured vehicles.

It will be part of a busy day for Sajjan in London, as he’s also scheduled to hold an interactive town hall with 700 students at John Paul II Catholic Secondary School.

Sajjan will speak about his time as a soldier in Afghanistan, his role as Minister of National Defence and the role of youth in Canada.