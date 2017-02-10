Snowfall on the way for Greater Toronto Area on Friday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area with around 10 centimetres of snow expected by midnight Friday.

The weather agency said the snow will begin this afternoon and continue into the evening hours.

Environment Canada said an Alberta Clipper is moving its way through the region and is expected to dump close to 10 centimetres of snow on the ground in Toronto and the surrounding areas.

Motorists are being warned the snowfall will affect the Friday afternoon commute.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and watch for changing weather conditions due to untreated and slippery roads.

Low visibility is also possible in some areas and drivers are being told to allow extra time on the roadway.

