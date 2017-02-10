Winter storm causes school closures, travel delays across in Nova Scotia
An overnight blast of winter has caused widespread school closures and travel delays across Nova Scotia.
Schools are closed in the following school boards:
- Halifax Regional School Board – Closed for the day. School board offices opening at 11 a.m.
- Chignecto Central Regional School Board – Closed for the day. Work sites have three-hour delayed opening.
- Annapolis Valley Regional School Board – Closed for the day, including offices and work sites.
- South Shore Regional School Board – Closed for the day, including regional office.
- Strait Regional School Board – Closed for the day. Support staff to report to work at 11 a.m.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board – Closed for the day.
- CSAP schools in Clare and Argyle, South Shore, l’Ecole Rose-des-vents – closed for the day – Southwest office to open at 10 a.m.
University closures:
- Dalhousie University Halifax, Truro, University of King’s College – Delayed opening until 10:30 a.m.
- NSCC – Metro Halifax campuses opening at 10:30 a.m. (reassessing at 9 a.m.), many other campuses closed for the day
- Mount Saint Vincent University – Delaying opening until noon.
- Saint Mary’s University – Delaying opening until noon.
- NSCAD – Delayed opening until noon.
Travel delays:
Roads across the province are snow covered and blowing snow is reducing visibility.
- Halifax Transit – All buses travelling on regular routes.
- Halifax Stanfield International Airport – Several flights delayed, check with your airline.
- Halifax harbour bridges – Both bridges open to all vehicles.
- Canso Causeway – Closed to high-sided vehicles.
