Albertans weigh in on Donald Trump travel ban fallout

The latest legal setback for President Donald Trump’s travel ban is being hailed a win for Canadians speaking out against it. Albertans included.

A federal appeals court refused to restore Trump’s ban on travellers from seven predominantly Muslim nations on Thursday.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that the code system, the justice system are very strong out there,” Gazanfar Zafar, a director with the Muslim Council of Calgary. “The community is still soaking in the real repercussions of it at this point.”

READ MORE: US appeals court refuses to reinstate Donald Trump travel ban

Zafar said a blanket ban from seven predominantly Muslim countries is not the most efficient way to address American security concerns.

“Evaluate these security concerns based on more individual basis,” he said.

READ MORE: Alberta willing to accept more refugees: Premier Rachel Notley

During a stop in Calgary Thursday, former prime minister Kim Campbell said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other world world leaders are trying to figure out how to find common ground with the new administration.

“It’s hard because he’s so outside the norm that they’re (European leaders) are used to,” Campbell said. “I think the leaders in Europe get it. Theresa May the leader of the Great Britain came out today and said Trump’s travel ban was wrong.”

“When you have extreme policies it makes it hard to have rational debates in the middle.”

Alberta’s Minister for Culture and Tourism, Ricardo Miranda, said he’s focusing on making Alberta appealing for visitors.

“Want to concentrate all my energy and all my effort into the area of the world over which I have control,” Miranda said.

“As far as we are concerned, we are going to continue building a place where people feel welcome.”