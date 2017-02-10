Fire forces evacuation of The Rec Room in South Edmonton Common

Patrons of the popular South Edmonton Common entertainment venue The Rec Room were forced out by fire Thursday night.

Crews were called to the building at around 8:40 p.m. after an employee phoned 911 to report a kitchen fire.

No flames were visible from the outside of the building but firefighters found flames in the ceiling above the kitchen. It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

The building was evacuated and closed for the night as fire crews worked to make sure the fire was out.

Several people and firefighters could be seen standing outside the building as crews blocked off the area to traffic on Thursday night.

No one was injured. There’s no word on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

The Rec Room opened in South Common last fall. The 60,000-square-foot facility was hailed as such a success that plans for a second location in West Edmonton Mall are underway.