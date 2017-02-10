Extremely icy road conditions in southwest Alberta: RCMP

Nanton RCMP issued a warning Thursday night about dangerous road conditions in southern Alberta.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., RCMP warned driving was not recommended on Highway 22 between Chain Lakes and Crowsnest Pass.

“The highway appears to be frozen over, making it extremely icy, causing vehicles to leave the highway,” RCMP said in a media release.

Alberta 511 listed the road as partly covered by snow and ice.

RCMP said highway maintenance crews were deployed to the area to sand, but added the task might take some time.

Highway 3 between Coleman, Alta. and the B.C. border was completely shut down to traffic Thursday night, according to Alberta 511.

A wind warning was in place for the Crownest Pass area, Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park. Wind warnings were also in place for other areas of southwest Alberta.

Jasper National Park, Kananaskis, Canmore and Banff National Park were under a snowfall warning Thursday night with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected by Friday afternoon.

For a complete list of the warnings in place, visit Environment Canada’s website.

