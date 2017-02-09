Police believe sexual offender released in Edmonton area will reoffend

Police issued a public warning Thursday evening about a 55-year-old convicted sexual offender who will be living in the Edmonton area.

Edmonton police said they have “reasonable grounds” to believe Bruce Windsor “will commit another sexual offence against someone under the age of 16 while in the community.”

Windsor will be closely monitored by the Edmonton Police Service Behavioural Assessment Unit.

Windsor was released under a number of court-ordered conditions, including the following:

He must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily

He must not acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form or on any type of media

He must not own, use or possess a computer, or any technological device that would allow unsupervised access to the internet

He must not be within 100 metres of places where children under the age of 16 are likely to congregate, ie: elementary schools, daycare centres, parks, swimming pools, recreational centres

He must not be in the presence of any children under the age 18 unless accompanied by an approved adult aware of his criminal history

The EPS said it is in the public’s best interest to be informed about Windsor.