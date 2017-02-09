Snowy sidewalks must be shovelled under local bylaws

It’s a chore many people find a nuisance. But in the Okanagan’s four largest communities it’s a legal requirement.

Civic bylaws require people to remove snow from sidewalks fronting their homes and businesses.

“Residents and owners have 24 hours following a storm to clear the sidewalks in front of their property otherwise they could face a $50 fine,” says Kelowna public works manager Darryl Astofooroff.

Astofooroff says they prefer to issue warnings rather than fines but will ticket repeat offenders who don’t clear the sidewalks.

There’s also the possibility of being sued civilly should a person slip and hurt themselves on a sidewalk that hasn’t been shovelled.

There are also sidewalk snow removal bylaws in Vernon, West Kelowna and Penticton.

