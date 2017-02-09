Financial and housing issues were top 2 reasons Albertans called 211 in 2016

Albertans in need of non-emergency help called the province’s 211 number 88,000 times last year. Most people phoned about problems with their finances and housing.

The 24-hour hotline for community, social and government services released its 2016 caller statistics Thursday.

Fifty-two per cent of calls were about income and social assistance, housing supports, transportation and public service information.

Top five 211 calls in 2016:

15,294 calls: Shelter/Housing (low income/subsidized housing, homeless shelters)

12,430 calls: Financial needs (government financial assistance, credit counselling)

9,253 calls: Transportation (public transit)

8,927 calls: Public Services Information (government services)

5,048 calls: Tax services (tax preparation assistance)

“Our community, social and government services are plentiful, but complex to navigate, and many Alberta residents find it difficult to know where to begin,” said Ione Challborn, executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association for the Edmonton Region.

“On average, a person will make seven calls before finding the help they need.”

Edmonton’s 211 service is provided by the Canadian Mental Health Association and the United Way. Help is available in more than 170 languages.

Feb. 11 is 211 Day.

Edmonton’s High Level Bridge will be lit up in red.