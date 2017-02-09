West Kelowna issues safety warning

The City of West Kelowna is advising extreme caution on local roads and walkways.

Reports from throughout the province have crews dealing with all kinds of weather conditions from rain to freezing rain to snow.

The City of West Kelowna is preparing for a shift in conditions and crews are out in force.

Drivers are advised to slow down and leave lots of room for stopping between vehicles.

Both motorists and pedestrians should watch out for slippery sections and black ice.