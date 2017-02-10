Seasonings with undeclared milk recalled by Schneider’s Gourmet World

Schneider’s Gourmet World is recalling its salt and vinegar seasonings and dill pickle seasonings because they contain milk that is not declared on the label.

The Neuanlage, Sask.-based company’s recall of the products, sold nationally and through Internet sales, was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The CFIA said its food safety investigation may lead to the recall of other Schneider’s Gourmet World products.

The agency says recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The CFIA said people with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

The following are the products that have been recalled:

Salt and vinegar seasoning – 100 grams – UPC code 7 74465 00009 6

Dill pickle seasoning – 100 grams – UPC code 7 74465 00001 0

Salt and vinegar seasoning – 14 grams – included in Theatre II gift pack with the Theatre II snack maker

Dill pickle seasoning – 14 grams – included in Theatre II gift pack with the Theatre II snack maker

