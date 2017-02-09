Regina city council meets with Premier and cabinet to discuss provincial deficit

Regina city council will soon be finalizing the city’s budget, but the provincial budget was its main topic of discussion on Thursday.

Mayor Michael Fougere and the rest of council met with Premier Brad Wall and members of cabinet to further discuss issues raised at the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Assocation (SUMA) conference, including the now $1.2 billion deficit.

One of Fougere’s biggest concerns is how this may impact revenue sharing with municipalities.

“Be mindful of cities being the engines of the economy. We have a growing population in our province, and our cities are growing,” Fougere said.

“Saskatoon and Regina are the third and fourth fastest growing cities in Canada, and whatever you do be mindful to make sure we can continue that growth.”

In the 2016/17 fiscal year the province budgeted $271.6 million to municipalities through the revenue sharing program.

“What we’re most concerned with is a change in the [revenue sharing] formula. That would be our biggest concern,” Fougere said. “Hopefully they will listen to those concerns as they make their decision.”

Fougere added that they didn’t hear any new information about the upcoming provincial budget, but it’s “good to know” more about where the provincial government is coming from.

Other issues discussed at the meeting include infrastructure and funding for Wascana Park, which is a collaboration between the city, province and University of Regina.

The mayor also urged the province to take a serious look at investing in the Housing First model.

“If you do Housing First the right way, on the provincial side you’re spending less money on taking care of those who are having difficulty with those with drug addictions and mental health issues overtime,” Fougere said.

City Budget

On Monday, city council will hold its annual budget meeting. The proposed budget includes a 4.18 per cent mill rate increase and two, five per cent utility rate increases in 10 months.

Fougere said he and the rest of council have received a number of calls concerning water rates.

“I will say there’s work to be done on the utility rate; no question about that. What I do want to see, and I’ve said this publicly, is a review of the long term rates over time,” Fougere said.

“I want to make sure we have the right amount. We’re not asking too much, or we aren’t asking too little.”

Regina’s water supply is pumped in from the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment plant approximately 50 kilometres west of the city.

The budget meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on February 13 at city hall.