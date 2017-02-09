Thieves target St. Luke’s Anglican Church in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP are investigating the theft of two snowblowers and other items from a storage shed at St. Luke’s Anglican Church in Red Deer.

Police said the break-in was discovered and reported to them on Feb. 8, and it’s believed the theft happened sometime overnight on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Thieves gained access to a fenced yard behind the church by cutting through a lock on the gate, police said.

They then forced open a shed door and stole two snowblowers that were stored inside.

One is an older green John Deere, and the other is a new yellow and black Poulan Pro.

The thieves also got away with two speakers, a skill saw and various hand tools.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this crime to call them at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).