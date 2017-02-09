Crime
February 9, 2017 6:12 pm

Thieves target St. Luke’s Anglican Church in Red Deer

DAVE BOUSHY By Reporter  Global News

St. Luke's Anglican Church in Red Deer, Alberta

Red Deer RCMP are investigating the theft of two snowblowers and other items from a storage shed at St. Luke’s Anglican Church in Red Deer.

Police said the break-in was discovered and reported to them on Feb. 8, and it’s believed the theft happened sometime overnight on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Thieves gained access to a fenced yard behind the church by cutting through a lock on the gate, police said.

They then forced open a shed door and stole two snowblowers that were stored inside.

One is an older green John Deere, and the other is a new yellow and black Poulan Pro.

The thieves also got away with two speakers, a skill saw and various hand tools.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this crime to call them at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

