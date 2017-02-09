Moncton’s Catholic churches face possible closures

Members of Moncton’s Catholic churches say they’re concerned over the future of their parishes after a letter was received from the city’s archdioceses stating some could face closures.

In the letter, sent out earlier this week, the archdioceses said it’s reviewing the vitality and viability of 20 of its 53 churches.

Moncton Archbishop Valéry Vienneau said of the four English and 16 french churches being reviewed, some will likely have to close.

“It’s a document to look at the situation, to really see where we’re at, and there might be closures,” Vienneau said. “We have to be a realist, but I can’t see closing 20 churches in five years, that’s not what I want to do. But there might be four, five there might be some later on after that.”

Parishioner Cail Bastarache said he fears that the church he attends will be one of those targeted.

“I have a lot of friends in our church. We’re like a big family,” Bastarache said. “So if you lose a member of your family it’s hurtful because if our church closes, we’re not gonna see each other as much as we did before.”

Vienneau did not say which parishes are affected, but he will spend the next six months visiting the targeted ones to assess their situation.

“Then to ask them if they can come up with a recovery plan and then give them maybe five or six months to come up with a plan, either for human resources or for financial resources, and if they come up with a reasonable plan, then we’ll permit them to continue.” Vienneau said.

The archbishop added that if a church is to survive, it has to attract young parishioners.

“If you go to church and you never see someone of your age do anything in front, it can be discouraging, but if you go to church and you see some younger people making the readings, making the collection, even simple things. So we have to look at these things. How can we, somehow, give a more prominent place to youth.”