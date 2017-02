Emergency crews were called to northwest Calgary on Thursday after a man became trapped inside an aggregate hopper.

Paramedics responded to Inland Concrete in the 11000 block of 69 Street N.W. at around 11 a.m.

#YourEMS, ~1105am, at scene, 11000 blk, 69th street NW. Male trapped inside aggregate hopper, serious condition Extrication underway. — AHS EMS (@ahs_ems) February 9, 2017

EMS said victim was partially burried inside the hopper. He was found in serious but stable condition.

An extrication is underway.

More to come…