Winnipeg Goldeyes add pair of pitchers

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Goldeyes have beefed up their bullpen by signing right-handed pitchers Daniel Minor and Icezack Flemming.

Minor last pitched in 2015, posting a 3.48 ERA in seven relief appearances for the Double-A Texas League’s Corpus Christi Hooks. The 26-year-old has racked up a 20-9 record along with four saves and a 3.70 ERA in four professional seasons.

The Texan was selected by the Houston Astros in the ninth round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

Fleming arrives in Winnipeg following two years in the New York Yankees’ organization. He had a 3.18 ERA last season in the Rookie league.

The 24-year-old has allowed just two home runs in two professional seasons. Fleming has also struck out 46 batters in 39.1 innings.

The Goldeyes now have 16 players under contract for the upcoming season.