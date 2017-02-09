Saskatoon drivers may be in for an icy commute

Drivers in Saskatoon may be in for an icy commute Thursday evening and Friday morning.

A combination of snow, wind and rising temperatures could cause icing on city roads and streets.

READ MORE: Saskatoon weather outlook: snow and warmer air move in

City officials are asking drivers to leave early and take extra precautions on high-traffic roads and priority streets.

They also said crews will be out to inspect, sand and salt high-traffic roads, bridges and overpasses regularly to provide traction and reduce icing, starting with Circle Drive and freeways.

Pre-wet and pre-mix anti-icing salt and sand will be applied as required, but officials said the snow and gusting winds could not only create the icy conditions, but also drifting snow.

READ MORE: City road crews make changes as Saskatoon gets ready for the winter season

Drivers are also being reminded to watch for the blue and amber lights on snow maintenance equipment and to stay at least 15 metres behind.