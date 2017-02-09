Injured Winnipeg Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec to miss a week

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets will be without goalie Ondrej Pavelec for a week after he suffered a lower-body injury.

Pavelec was hurt in Tuesday’s loss to the Minnesota Wild. He left the game in the second period shortly after allowing a third goal.

“He didn’t feel it but as a few minutes go by, it starts to stiffen up a little bit,” Jets head coach Paul Maurice said. “I would prefer our goalies get out right away on any of those because if they’re at all focused on any part of their body, they won’t be as good as they need to be. I’m glad he (left). Those things can go south on you real fast. Instead of a hopeful week, it can be months.”

Pavelec has put up a 3.55 goals-against average and .888 save percentage in eight games since being called up from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.