UK zoo adopts newborn antelope after its mother dies after giving birth

Zoo workers in Chester, England, have stepped in to care for a newborn antelope after its mother passed away.

The new arrival, named Thanos, measures just 19 centimetres and is currently too small to register a weight on the zoo’s scales.

Staff are feeding Thanos five times a day after his mother died not long after giving birth.

Kirk’s dik-dik antelopes grow to a maximum size of just 40 centimetres, making them one of the smallest species of antelope in the world.

The species takes its name from Sir John Kirk, a 19th century Scottish naturalist, as well as the sound it makes when fleeing from danger.