Special avalanche warning issued for several areas in Alberta, including Kananaskis Country

Recreational backcountry users are being advised to exercise caution if they’re heading out to regions impacted by recent heavy snowfall in southern Alberta.

A special avalanche warning was issued Thursday morning for the following areas:

Kananaskis Country

Waterton Lakes National Park

Avalanche Canada’s South Rockies

Lizard and Flathead regions

Southern part of the Purcells region

In many of areas, a “significant recent storm” has doubled the depth of the current snowpack, according to a new release.

“Winds have created dense slabs that lie on a weak base of sugary, faceted snow. More snow and warming temperatures are expected in the coming days before the weather breaks on the weekend.”

Milder weather is expected to attract more people to the backcountry.

“Clearing skies and good riding conditions after a long drought are expected to entice people into the mountains,” said Mike Koppang, of the Kananaskis Public Safety Team.

“While natural avalanches are tapering off, we’re concerned that human triggering of large avalanches remains possible throughout the weekend,” Koppang said.

Avalanche Canada, Kananaskis Country and Parks Canada recommend recreational backcountry users with little or no avalanche training or experience avoid avalanche terrain.

Experienced users are urged to travel on simple terrain, such as small, low-angle, well-supported features with no large steep slopes or cornices above.

Recreational users are also advised to exercise caution in regions not specified in the warning, as hazardous conditions exist in a number of areas throughout British Columbia.

An avalanche near Field, B.C. closed the Trans-Canada Highway for more than 10 hours Wednesday.

It’s best, according to the release, to check www.avalanche.ca for current information before heading out.

It’s also recommended everyone in a backcountry party carry an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel. A two-day avalanche skills training course is the minimum training recommended for travelling in avalanche terrain.