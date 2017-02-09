Alberta flu death toll climbs to 41 for 2016-17 season

Alberta has recorded 41 flu-related deaths so far during the 2016-17 season.

On Thursday, Alberta Health Services (AHS) released its latest report on the province’s influenza statistics. The data showed 14 deaths had occurred in the Calgary zone so far this season, up two from the week before. In the South zone, the death toll climbed to seven from six.

AHS doesn’t provide any details on the deaths (other than where they occurred) due to privacy concerns.

The first flu-related death in Alberta was reported in Calgary in a report released on Dec. 1.

So far this season, there have been 3,156 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza A, 49 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza B, and 1,080 Albertans admitted to hospital.

Over 1.1 million Albertans have received flu shots.

According to AHS, 62 flu-related deaths were reported in Alberta during the last flu season.