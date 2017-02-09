The Kamloops Blazers hand goose egg to Rockets

It was a blowout for the Kamloops Blazers when they took on the Kelowna Rockets at the Sandman Centre Wednesday night.

The Rockets had a good start in the first period, out-shooting the Blazers 15-6 but they still trailed 1-0 when the frame ended.

Kamloops scored twice in the second period to take a 3-0 lead.

The Blazers added three more points in the third period to blank the Rockets 6-0.

The Rockets return to Prospera Place for the opener of a home-and-home series with the Vancouver Giants on Friday night.