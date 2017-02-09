Bald eagle rescued near Revelstoke bolts

A bald eagle rescued by Revelstoke RCMP has flown the coop.

On Dec. 16, members of the Revelstoke RCMP found a bald eagle next to the Illecillewaet River.

READ: Revelstoke RCMP save eagle

It had a broken wing and was having trouble getting around.

The officers managed to capture the bird using a hockey stick and a piece of salmon.

They nicknamed her “Illy.”

Illy was taken to the Fawcett Family Wildlife Health Centre in Kamloops.

The RCMP kept in touch with the Wildlife Centre to see how Illy was doing.

Officers were told she was doing well and was set to be released in the spring.

Apparently Illy had other plans.

According to a news release sent out by Revelstoke RCMP, on Wednesday afternoon the detachment received a phone call from the Wildlife Centre.

Police say when a staff member was attempting to feed the bald eagle, she overpowered her caretaker and escaped through an open cage door.

Illy was last seen flying high in the sky, heading east.

Staff at the Wildlife Centre say the bird was clearly ready to go, and took the first opportunity.