Man stops wife’s attempt to leap to her death; grabs her by ponytail

A man in China stopped his wife from leaping to her death by grabbing her by the hair during a suicide attempt.

Police rushed to the top of a residential building in northwest China’s Shaanxi province after the woman’s family alerted them of the situation Sunday.

Footage from a police officer’s body camera and images shot by bystanders below show the woman dangling from the edge of the roof while her husband is holding her up by the hair. A human chain of officers hold the pair up until they are able to bring them onto solid ground.

“We had only one idea at that time and that was to save her, not to let her fall,” said local policeman Zuo Yu. “We rushed to her and restrained her right hand, persuading her and pulling her up at the same time.”

The woman, who appears to be in great distress in the footage, was brought to her home after she was rescued.

— with files from Reuters