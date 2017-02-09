Attempted murder warrant issued for suspect seen ‘casually walking away’ from Toronto stabbing

Police are searching for a suspect on an attempted murder warrant after a man was stabbed numerous times in Toronto last year and investigators say the assailant “casually” walked away from the attack.

Toronto police said a man was in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West area on Oct. 2, 2016 around 2:55 a.m. when he became involved in a verbal argument with another man.

The suspect then produced a knife and police said he stabbed the man “repeatedly” before “casually walking away.”

Police were called to the scene and arrived shortly after, but the suspect had left the area.

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Corey Stephens of Toronto.

Stephens is wanted for attempted murder, robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).