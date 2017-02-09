Sports
February 9, 2017 12:14 pm

2 suspended for hits on Saskatoon Blades players

By and Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Saskatoon Blades defenceman Jake Kustra taken off the ice on a stretcher after being hit by hit Red Deer Rebels forward Cameron Hausinger.

A A

The Western Hockey League has handed down a pair of suspensions for hits on Saskatoon Blades players.

Story continues below
Global News

Red Deer Rebels forward Cameron Hausinger received a two-game suspension for his hit on Jake Kustra in Saskatoon’s 4-2 win over the Rebels on Feb. 4.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades waiting for word on status of Jake Kustra

Hausinger was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for the hit.

Kustra was taken off the ice on a stretcher and is now going through concussion protocol. There’s no timetable for his return.

Regina Pats forward Jeff de Wit was also given a two-game suspension for his hit on Mark Rubinchik during their game on Feb. 3.

De Wit was handed a five-minute checking from behind major and a game misconduct.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades lose 5-2 at home to Regina Pats

Rubinchik was not hurt on the play.

The Blades are back in action on Friday when the Moose Jaw Warriors are in town.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blades Hockey
Hockey
Red Deer Rebels
Regina Pats
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Sports
Western Hockey League
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News