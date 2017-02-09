2 suspended for hits on Saskatoon Blades players

The Western Hockey League has handed down a pair of suspensions for hits on Saskatoon Blades players.

Red Deer Rebels forward Cameron Hausinger received a two-game suspension for his hit on Jake Kustra in Saskatoon’s 4-2 win over the Rebels on Feb. 4.

Hausinger was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for the hit.

Kustra was taken off the ice on a stretcher and is now going through concussion protocol. There’s no timetable for his return.

Regina Pats forward Jeff de Wit was also given a two-game suspension for his hit on Mark Rubinchik during their game on Feb. 3.

De Wit was handed a five-minute checking from behind major and a game misconduct.

Rubinchik was not hurt on the play.

The Blades are back in action on Friday when the Moose Jaw Warriors are in town.