February 9, 2017 1:50 pm
Updated: February 9, 2017 1:59 pm

Mariah Carey offers breakup advice: ‘If you did something wrong, blame it on the other person’

Katie Scott By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Mariah Carey attends the premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The LEGO Batman Movie" at Regency Village Theatre on February 4, 2017 in Westwood, California.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Fresh on the heels of the release of her breakup song I Don’tMariah Carey is offering advice for fans and people out there having a hard time maintaining their faith in love.

In a new interview with Refinery29, Carey says, “I have so many songs that can take you through every stage of those emotions! But I think that a song like I Don’t brings out a little bit of the angry side, you know? It’s not just like, ‘Oh woe is me, I’m sad, we broke up, somebody please I can’t handle it anymore, give me the alcohol so I can lay down on this sofa and die!’ It’s not that. [Laughs]”

The We Belong Together singer continued, “I think before you can really move on you just have to really be able to let go of the anger, and then you focus on yourself and do you, and then look to someone else for whatever you’re looking for.”

“But you just have to focus on you and just know that you didn’t do anything wrong. And if you did do something wrong, blame it on the other person![Laughs]”

Throughout the new song, Carey sings stone-cold lyrics like, “You messed up all we had,” and “I used to love you but I don’t.”

Carey called off her engagement to billionaire James Packer in October. The pair split for good, and in the music video for I Don’t, Carey throws a wedding dress into the fire.

Carey later clarified that it’s not the dress.

“As in, not one that I had an intention of getting married in!” Carey said. “But anyway, it seemed like it came full circle because in the We Belong Together video, I run away in a wedding dress. I tend to do that a lot, in real life and in videos. [Laughs]”

Carey wanted to burn the wedding dress in the 2005 video for We Belong Together, but the director shut down the idea.

“He wouldn’t do it!” she said. “And I was like, ‘Let it go on fire, what’s the big deal?’ So I was directing this video and I was like, ‘I’m burning this thing, I don’t care!'”

“You haven’t lived if you haven’t burned a wedding dress!” she added. “You’re missing out on a moment!”

Carey and Lionel Richie will hit the road for the All the Hits tour, which will be her first North American tour in more than six years.

The 35-show tour will start on March 15 in Baltimore at the Royal Farms Arena and will run until May 27.

Carey has been married twice; once to America’s Got Talent host Nick Cannon and the other to former Sony Music Entertainment head Tommy Mottola.

