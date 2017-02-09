Travel advisory remains in effect for Coquihalla

The Coquihalla remains open but DriveBC is advising motorists to consider alternate travel plans.

There remains a severe weather warning in effect for Highway 5 from Hope to Merritt where there’s heavy snow mixed with rain or freezing rain.

DriveBC says accumulations could be as much as 70 centimetres over the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada says an intense warm front will continue to bring heavy snow through the mountain passes today and tonight with a chance of freezing rain near Hope.

Environment Canada is forecasting periods of snow for the Central Okanagan today, changing to flurries overnight.

All that snow could turn to slush by the weekend when the temperature in the Okanagan Valley is expected to rise dramatically — up to 5 C by Saturday.