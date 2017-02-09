Crime
February 9, 2017

No arrests after homicide at Vancouver home

Vancouver Police are investigating the city’s third homicide this year.

Just after midnight, police responded to a report of an injured man at a home near Prince Albert Street and East 49th Avenue in South Vancouver. He was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later.

Detectives from VPD’s Major Crime Section are investigating.

No arrests have been made yet, but based on the investigation so far, detectives do not believe the public is at risk.

A man in his 50s died at the Savoy Hotel on Jan. 27. in Vancouver’s first homicide of the year. The second homicide of 2017 involved a 61-year-old Vancouver resident Lubomir “Lubo” Kunik getting stabbed to death in Stanley Park earlier this month in a seemingly random attack.

