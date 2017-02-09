Manslaughter charged laid a year after man dies in Edmonton police custody

Edmonton police have laid a manslaughter charge in connection to the death of a man while he was in custody.

In May 2016, Darcy Whitehead, 47, was in a holding cell at Edmonton Police Service Headquarters in relation to theft and breach of conditions.

Police allege another man was placed in the same holding cell. Police said that man retrieved a small a small amount of concealed drugs and gave some to Whitehead, and both men then consumed the drugs.

Police said Whitehead went into medical distress a short time later and was treated and transported to hospital, where he died a few hours later.

An autopsy determined Whitehead died from alcohol and fentanyl toxicity.

Daryl Saunter, 40, has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and trafficking a controlled substance.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigated the death to determine whether there was any wrongdoing by police.

ASIRT concluded that neither police nor peace officers caused or contributed to Whitehead’s death.