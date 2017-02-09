Calgary police charge man in 3 bank robberies

Calgary police have charged a man in connection with three separate bank robberies.

The robberies took place at three different banks in north Calgary on Jan. 24, Feb. 1 and Feb. 6.

In each circumstance, police said the suspect approached a teller and presented a note demanding money and indicating that he was armed.

Each time, the suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the bank.

No one was injured during any of the robberies.

On Monday, investigators arrested a suspect without incident.

Clinton Ernest McGeough is charged with three counts of robbery.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 14.